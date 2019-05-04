Kerry Odom
AIKEN - Mr. Kerry S. Odom, 55, 100 Hollow Tree Dr, entered into rest May 3, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Odom was a member of the Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Odom, Aiken; four daughters, Tierra (Jaquavious) Clyburn, Lancaster, SC, Caresse (Richard) Prester-Williams, Gabrielle (Jerome) Smith both of Aiken, and Brianna (Corey) Reaves, Myrtle Beach, SC; one son, Dorian (Jasmine) Priester-Augusta, GA; parents, Gerard & Ollie Mae Odom, Aiken; two sisters, Faye Odom & Carla Odom both of Aiken; five brothers, Michael Odom, Windsor, Keith Odom, Eddie Odom, John Odom, all of Aiken, and Ronald Odom, Trenton; 14 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 4, 2019