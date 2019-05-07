Kerry Odom

  • "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Odom family. We pray..."
  • "My deepest condolences to you and your family during your..."
    - Frank and Carol Williams
  • "Kerry I love you and will always carry you in my heart you..."
    - Tammy Lee
  • "TO THE ODEM FAMILY I AM SO SADDENED TO HEAR OF THE PASSING..."
    - Carl Weaver
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-648-0134
Kerry Odom
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Kerry S. Odom will be 2pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Wilbur Newman officiating. Interment will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Family and friends may call his residence, 100 Hollow Tree Dr. Apt D or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at 7pm.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 7, 2019
