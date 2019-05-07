Kerry Odom
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Kerry S. Odom will be 2pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Wilbur Newman officiating. Interment will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Family and friends may call his residence, 100 Hollow Tree Dr. Apt D or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at 7pm.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 7, 2019