Kerry Odom
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Kerry S. Odom will be 2pm tomorrow, May 11, 2019 at Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Wilbur Newman officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence, 100 Hollow Tree Dr Apt D at 1pm.
Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home beginning at 7pm.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 10, 2019