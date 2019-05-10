Kerry Odom

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest condolences for you and your family during..."
    - Frank and Carol Williams
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Edward Googe
  • "To the Odom family. May the peace of God surround and..."
    - Nancy James
  • "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the Odom family. We pray..."
  • "My deepest condolences to you and your family during your..."
    - Frank and Carol Williams
Service Information
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-648-0134
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
Vigil
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Obituary
Kerry Odom
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Kerry S. Odom will be 2pm tomorrow, May 11, 2019 at Montmorenci Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Wilbur Newman officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 1pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence, 100 Hollow Tree Dr Apt D at 1pm.
Family and friends may call the residence or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home beginning at 7pm.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 10, 2019
