Keyshawna Blocker
HEPHZIBAH, GA - Ms. Keyshawna Tiara Blocker, 18, of 4204 James Dr., entered into rest November 18, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Ms. Blocker was a member of the Bibleway of Aiken.
Survivors include her mother, Chauntavia Gilbert; father, Elbert Blocker; four sisters, Alexia Conley, Tamaya Blocker, Connie Blocker, & Mekaihla Blocker; five brothers, Keont'e Hicks, Reginald Gilbert, Raymone Gilbert, Johnathan Blocker, and Antonio Blocker; grandmother, Bernadette (Willie James) Roper; and a host of other relatives.
