Kim Stephanie Myers Reddish Augusta, GA - Memorial Services for Mrs. Kim Stephanie Myers Reddish will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel, 126 Fairfield St., SE., Aiken, SC 29801 with Rev. Cathy R. Patterson officiating. Friends may call her husband, Thomas, 803 552 2687 or her daughter, AntIonia Myers, 706 831 7790 or visit JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 803 649-6123.
To the Myers Reddish family: I was SO sorry to hear about Kim. Kim was so full of life! She was a dedicated employee and supervisor at Tri-Development Center. She loved the guys she worked with!! You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Lillie Newbill
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Kim was a beautiful person. She always could put a smile on my face. God has received a beautiful Angel. May God hold her family in his arms during these most trying times.
Sandy Foreman
Friend
September 23, 2020
It is with deep sadness that I convey my condolences to the family of Kim. Kim has always displayed her love of family, which includes her legacy family, the Mincey Family of Wilson, North Carolina. We will miss her wonderful smile and the enthusiasm she always bought to the family reunions.
BD Mincey
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.