Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kim's life story with friends and family

Share Kim's life story with friends and family

Kim Stephanie Myers Reddish

Augusta, GA - Memorial Services for Mrs. Kim Stephanie Myers Reddish will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel, 126 Fairfield St., SE., Aiken, SC 29801 with Rev. Cathy R. Patterson officiating.

Friends may call her husband, Thomas, 803 552 2687 or her daughter, AntIonia Myers, 706 831 7790 or visit JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 803 649-6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store