Kimberly Ayn Snider
SALLEY - Kimberly Ayn Snider, age 57, died July 5, 2020, at her residence.
Kimberly was born May 17, 1963 in Marshall, Texas to Ronald Snider and Annabelle Holcomb Goodman. Her passions were polo, horses, dogs, and sports. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. She valued solving problems with creative, unique solutions and then teaching others what she had discovered. She was an entrepreneur, having founded a number of companies in the areas of personal finance, investing, polo, website development and cryptocurrencies.
Kim was a big thinker. She had a unique ability to quickly ingest details and deliver meaningful, pointed insights across many disciplines. She did not mince words, she did not waffle. Those she mentored affectionately knew exactly what Kim would do. She was content and grateful for life on the farm with Jim, partner and singular love. It's worth noting her Dr. Pepper intake was legendary.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Hughes; her mother, Annabelle (Melvyn) Goodman; siblings, Jill (James) Brewer, Robin (George) Simkins, and Allen (Stephanie) Goodman; aunts and uncles, Franklin "Bud" Holcomb, Henry (Laura) Holcomb, Bruce (Regina) Goodman, Harlan Goodman, and Ellin (Lewis) Blumenthal; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Plans for a memorial celebration will tentatively be announced to coincide with the fall polo season, as the coronavirus permits.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Second Wind Dreams, The Hitchcock Woods Foundation, or a local animal shelter.
