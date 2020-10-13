Kimberly Owens
Aiken - Kimberly NaCole Meeler Owens, 41, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Kim was born in Augusta, GA, and a lifelong resident of Aiken. She was an administrator in client services for The Smith Group, and very active in supporting South Aiken High School cheerleading, as well as other sports her daughters participated in. Kim loved life, her daughters, husband, family and friends. She was the life of the party, and sometimes Kim was the "Party"! She has been called Wonder Woman many times by her friends. She was always at a football game, basketball game, swimming, soccer, cheerleading, picking up kids, dropping off kids, preparing for a sleepover for one of the girls, getting ready to tailgate with friends and the kids of all of the ones that came. The Cu Del sac was always filled with children having a great time. She was the glue that keep it together. She loved sports, played basketball, baseball, volleyball and soccer. Her mom always on the sideline yelling, Get that ball, hit it hard and get it over the net! She was on the prom committee, pep club, and was in the South Aiken pageant. Kim was an avid Gamecock fan and enjoyed going to Lake Murray and Hilton Head.
Kim is survived by her husband, Christopher Lee Owens; her two daughters, Kayla Grace and Anniston Lee Owens; her mother, Pearline Day (Carl) Smith, Aiken; her sister, Hope Meeler (Gregory) Mullins and their children Bella and Ariel Mullins, Warrenville; her grandmother, Betty Day, Aiken; mother in law, Sharon (Fred) Duncan, Aiken; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Hubert Meeler; maternal grandfather, William Day; grandparents in law, Leroy and Jackie Deaton; paternal grandparents, Ralph Mason Meeler and Edith Taylor Meeler.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM Tuesday evening at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, and a Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Rd. Interment will then follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Aiken SPCA (https://www.letlovelive.org/donate
).
