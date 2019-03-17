Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kimberly Woeber

AIKEN - Kimberly Wood Woeber joined our Father in Heaven on March 10, 2019 after enduring a heartbreaking early onset of Alzheimer's for over a decade. Kim's loving husband of thirty years was beside her as she passed on to receive God's peace and comfort.

Kim was the daughter of the late Allan and Dolores Wood. Born in Henderson, Texas on August 31, 1955, she was blessed with wonderful parents and grounded in her faith at an early age. With her father's career in the petroleum business, they lived in many locations including: Texas, Arkansas, Venezuela, Oklahoma, New York and California.

She touched the lives of many, even at a young age with her sweet soft voice, contagious laughter, sense of humor, friendliness, and loving nature in helping others.

Kim enjoyed a rich and successful career. She attended Biola University and received her Master's and Doctorate degrees in Exercise Physiology at University of Southern California, all on academic scholarship.

Her joy was made evident in what can be described as ministry where her passionate talents met the needs of the world around her. Kim's many accomplishments included: Creating the USCA Wellness Center and developing associated exercise programs for students, seniors, Aiken County EMT personnel, including the development of aquatics programs for the USCA Natatorium. Creating the Exercise Science Major at USCA - Currently one of largest majors on campus. Co-developing the Aiken County Cardiac Rehabilitation Program in conjunction with Dr. David Cundey and ARMC Hospital. Co-founding the local chapter of Mended Hearts Association to assist heart disease patients, their families and caregivers. First female member of the Woodside Country Club Board of Directors.

During her career Kim received numerous local and national recognitions for her outstanding service.

Kim was a phenomenal athlete, accomplished in swimming, basketball, tennis and golf. She was point guard in college basketball. At the US Tennis Open in 1981, Kim served as a linesman umpire (one of the first women to do so), and continued as a linesman umpire for the Women's Professional Tour 1982-1984. Kim also was the Double's Tennis Champion at Woodside Country Club 1991-1993 and at the Aiken Open Championship in 1994.

Kim met her loving husband in church in Pittsburgh in 1987 and they were married on April 31, 1989. They have enjoyed a rich spiritual life through active participation in activities such as Young Life, Cursillo, Alpha, Home Discipleship Group, and the loving community of St Augustine of Canterbury.

They built their dream getaway cabin in view of the Blue Ridge Parkway which provided a treasure of memories and an expression of her love of nature. They also enjoyed traveling to many different countries, especially Spain.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Jim, three wonderful stepchildren, Teena, James and Lisa, and two brothers, Edward and his wife Shari, and Jonathan and his wife Deborah and three nieces and two nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 26th at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church. The Church is located at 1630 Silver Bluff Rd. in Aiken. A Celebration of Kim's Life will follow at the Woodside Country Club. Kim will be interred in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. Kimberly Wood Woeber Scholarship Fund at USCA or the St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church.

The family would like to thank all those who have provided care and support to Kim during her illness, including friends from near and afar.

We also give thanks to the caregivers from Daybreak for their compassionate support over the years. As Kim's illness progressed the same loving kindness she provided others was given to her.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801



Kimberly WoeberAIKEN - Kimberly Wood Woeber joined our Father in Heaven on March 10, 2019 after enduring a heartbreaking early onset of Alzheimer's for over a decade. Kim's loving husband of thirty years was beside her as she passed on to receive God's peace and comfort.Kim was the daughter of the late Allan and Dolores Wood. Born in Henderson, Texas on August 31, 1955, she was blessed with wonderful parents and grounded in her faith at an early age. With her father's career in the petroleum business, they lived in many locations including: Texas, Arkansas, Venezuela, Oklahoma, New York and California.She touched the lives of many, even at a young age with her sweet soft voice, contagious laughter, sense of humor, friendliness, and loving nature in helping others.Kim enjoyed a rich and successful career. She attended Biola University and received her Master's and Doctorate degrees in Exercise Physiology at University of Southern California, all on academic scholarship.Her joy was made evident in what can be described as ministry where her passionate talents met the needs of the world around her. Kim's many accomplishments included: Creating the USCA Wellness Center and developing associated exercise programs for students, seniors, Aiken County EMT personnel, including the development of aquatics programs for the USCA Natatorium. Creating the Exercise Science Major at USCA - Currently one of largest majors on campus. Co-developing the Aiken County Cardiac Rehabilitation Program in conjunction with Dr. David Cundey and ARMC Hospital. Co-founding the local chapter of Mended Hearts Association to assist heart disease patients, their families and caregivers. First female member of the Woodside Country Club Board of Directors.During her career Kim received numerous local and national recognitions for her outstanding service.Kim was a phenomenal athlete, accomplished in swimming, basketball, tennis and golf. She was point guard in college basketball. At the US Tennis Open in 1981, Kim served as a linesman umpire (one of the first women to do so), and continued as a linesman umpire for the Women's Professional Tour 1982-1984. Kim also was the Double's Tennis Champion at Woodside Country Club 1991-1993 and at the Aiken Open Championship in 1994.Kim met her loving husband in church in Pittsburgh in 1987 and they were married on April 31, 1989. They have enjoyed a rich spiritual life through active participation in activities such as Young Life, Cursillo, Alpha, Home Discipleship Group, and the loving community of St Augustine of Canterbury.They built their dream getaway cabin in view of the Blue Ridge Parkway which provided a treasure of memories and an expression of her love of nature. They also enjoyed traveling to many different countries, especially Spain.Kimberly is survived by her husband, Jim, three wonderful stepchildren, Teena, James and Lisa, and two brothers, Edward and his wife Shari, and Jonathan and his wife Deborah and three nieces and two nephews.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 26th at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church. The Church is located at 1630 Silver Bluff Rd. in Aiken. A Celebration of Kim's Life will follow at the Woodside Country Club. Kim will be interred in a private ceremony.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. Kimberly Wood Woeber Scholarship Fund at USCA or the St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church.The family would like to thank all those who have provided care and support to Kim during her illness, including friends from near and afar.We also give thanks to the caregivers from Daybreak for their compassionate support over the years. As Kim's illness progressed the same loving kindness she provided others was given to her.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801 Funeral Home Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

924 Hayne Ave.

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 642-3456 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close