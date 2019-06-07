King Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for King Brown.
Service Information
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC
29853
(803)-266-7808
Obituary
Send Flowers

King Brown
WILLISTON - Mr. King Brown entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of his brother Deacon Edward Brown, Sr., 217 Jaywood Road, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.