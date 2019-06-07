King Brown
WILLISTON - Mr. King Brown entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of his brother Deacon Edward Brown, Sr., 217 Jaywood Road, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 7, 2019