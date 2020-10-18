Kristen Poindexter Embry

Pendleton, ky. - On October 13, 2020, Kristen Poindexter Embry, 51, lost her battle with breast cancer. With her at home in Pendleton, Kentucky, where the family has spent many happy years, were her beloved husband David Embry and daughter Gabriela Alvarez.

Kristen was born April 8, 1969 in Louisville. As a child, she lived in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Fort Collins, Colorado; Midland, Michigan; Evansville, Indiana; and Old Saybrook, Connecticut. She returned to Indiana to attend Indiana University as an undergrad, where she was an environmental science major and a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After graduation in 1991, she worked as an environmental consultant in Connecticut, Michigan and ultimately, Louisville, Kentucky. She often stated she made a huge circle of the US before returning to her true home.

In 1997, Kristen enrolled in the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law. Although her plan was to practice Environmental Law, she fell in love with the courtroom. After graduation in 2001, she began work for the Commonwealth Attorney's Office in Jefferson County. As a prosecutor she handled many types of cases but found her greatest purpose representing women and families in domestic violence cases. After 10 years of this work, Kristen left the bustle and intensity of practicing law in Louisville for the green rolling hills of Henry County where she entered an era of deep peace and domestic bliss with her family. During this time she managed her husband's dental practice in Campbellsburg. They enjoyed nearly 10 years of working closely together. She liked to joke that she got the job because she was sleeping with the boss.

Kristen was a natural storyteller and had an unparalleled memory for jokes. These charming qualities combined with her passion for gardening, cooking and entertaining resulted in many colorful dinner parties and festive outings. With a keen eye for beautiful and vintage things, Kristen created an enchanting home that she relished filling with friends, food, and music.

A love of the natural world was a constant thread throughout Kristen's dynamic life. After a childhood of backpacking, sailing, and swimming with her parents and sister, Kristen shared her love of the outdoors with others. The Grand Canyon called her back again and again, she fished and canoed throughout Quetico/BWCWA, and most significantly spent time at 'Blue River,' the treasured family camp in Southern Indiana. A special place for the Poindexter family for six generations, Blue River was Kristen's "happy place," and Kristen its dedicated steward.

Intelligent, open, and quick-witted, Kristen was the kind of friend who could be counted on for sage advice or a much needed laugh. She was a natural problem solver and tremendously capable. The same candor and dedication that characterized her friendships translated into her greatest role: mother. Kristen lovingly and honestly prepared Gabriela to take on life's challenges and to do so with strength and grace. She set a powerful example for her daughter and was incredibly proud of the young woman she has become.

An avid reader, lover of music, talented photographer, and excellent cook, Kristen had genuine curiosity and a knack for bringing people together. She energized every room she entered. Her enthusiasm for life was a gift that she gave to others. She embraced her friends and family and helped them to live life to the fullest and to let go of that which did not bring them joy. She will be remembered as a proud mother, a true partner, a devoted daughter, an inspiring sister, a funny cousin, and a generous friend.

She is survived by the love of her life, David Embry; daughter, Gabriela Alvarez; two step-children, Christopher Embry (Hana) and Chelsea Mabry (Josh); four grandchildren, Penelope Embry, James Embry, Asher Mabry, and Zoe Mabry. She is also survived by her mother Sherry Poindexter of Aiken, SC (predeceased by her father Graham Poindexter June 18, 2020), and her sister, Sarah-Jane Poindexter (Joel Westerdale) and nieces Rosemarie Westerdale and Margo Westerdale.

Additional survivors include grandmother Elizabeth Poindexter; aunt Marylou Mayhall; uncles Read Poindexter, James Poindexter (Dawn), John Poindexter (Elizabeth), Philip Poindexter (Elizabeth); and many first and second cousins too numerous to name but dearly loved.

Kristen is also survived by her in-laws Mitchel and Lily Embry and her daughter's paternal grandparents Ernesto and Maria Alvarez.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, it is Kristen's request that you make more time for those in your life that are meaningful to you: set up a standing coffee date with friends, arrange a reunion dinner for college friends, take your kids on a driving tour of your hometown, or meet up with your parents and siblings at times other than holidays.



