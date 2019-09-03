Kyle F. Melton
AIKEN - KYLE F. MELTON, 89, beloved husband of Anna Lee Yelton Melton, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Mitchell County, NC, Kyle was a son of the late Custer and Nonie Graybeal Melton. He was a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army serving in the 24th Infantry Division in Korea and was awarded the Bronzed Star for heroic and meritorious service.
Kyle moved to Aiken in 1952 and went to work with DuPont at the Savannah River Plant. He retired in 1985 after 34 years as a senior supervisor in the Raw Materials Department. He was an active member of South Aiken Baptist Church and formerly served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a former volunteer at the V.A. Hospital and ACTS. Kyle loved traveling and was an avid fisherman and golfer prior to his declining health.
In addition to his loving wife of 67 years, Anna, Kyle is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Melton; three brothers and a sister.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 4th from 11 AM until 12:30 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The graveside service with Military Honors will be Wednesday afternoon at 1 o'clock at Aiken Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Connie Maxwell Children's Home (conniemaxwell.com) or to (stjude.org).
The family wishes to express a special word of gratitude to Alliance Hospice and PCM for their compassionate and loving care.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 3, 2019