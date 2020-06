Mr. L. C. Butler

NEW JERSEY - Mr. L. C. Butler (New Jersey) passed on Sat, May 30, 2020 after an extended illness at a Health Care Facility in NJ. He was 76 years old, the Son of the late Minnie L. Butler & Willie Butler. He was preceded in death by his wife Cora (Mae) Butler-to this union he was father to 8 Children & 1 Grandson. He leaves 2 sisters, Mary Glover (late Benjamin Glover) & Shirley B. Perry (late Chederick Perry, Jr). Three siblings preceded him in death, his sister, Ophelia Robinson Bush & 2 brothers Roosevelt Frank, John W. Frank (Carolyn).

L.C. leaves cherished memories for a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Sleep well L.C. We love you, God Bless!



