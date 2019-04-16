Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Wayne Day. View Sign

L. Wayne Day

AIKEN - L. Wayne Day died April 11, 2019 at the Anchor Rehabilitation Facility in Aiken. He was 78 years old. His parents were Lyman W. and Melva Sumpter Day. He was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on December 18, 1940.

Wayne was a drummer in Hutchinson High School and played with the concert band as well as the dance band. He was also in the award-winning Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corp. He graduated in 1958. He earned a degree from Hutchinson Junior College, attended Kansas University, Cal Poly University in Pomona, California and earned a master's degree in business from West Coast University. He worked for Perkin-Elmer for 20 years. He retired from Perkin-Elmer and worked for Northrup Grumman for another 20 years as a business executive in contracts.

He served as an elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Claremont, CA. He retired to Aiken and served on the board of the homeowner's association in the Cedar Creek development. He was President of The Faith Explorers Sunday School class of the First Baptist Church and served on the finance committee. He was a member of Houndslake Country Club.

He is survived by his wife Judy; daughters, Stephanie Floriano and Chandra Hart and their spouses, Mario Floriano and Randy Hart; six grandchildren, Patrick, James, Sylver, and Christopher Hart, and Mario and Avelina Floriano and his step-brother, Carston Johannsen and wife, Peggy; niece, Cryn; and nephew, Cree.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Melva; his father Lyman; step-mother, Ruth, and a step-sister, Candy.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel with the Rev. J. Ronnie Brewer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

