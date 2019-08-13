Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Lamar Burkes. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Cornerstone Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Lamar Burkes

Aiken - Reverend Lamar Burkes of Aiken, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1931 in Leake County Mississippi to George F. and Lula Maye Burkes. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nell P. Burkes and his son Greg Burkes (Lynn) Aiken, sister Frankie Hayes of Madison, Mississippi, grandson, Klaehn Burkes (Keeli Fricks) of Wagener, granddaughters Breanna Burkes of Gainesville, FL and Kylie Burkes of Marietta, GA. He is also survived by a great-granddaughter Koa Burkes of Wagener and a niece Tammy Hayes of Madison, MS. He was preceded in death by a sister Aline Burkes.

Lamar is a retired Southern Baptist Minister and barber and owned Burkes' Barbershop in Ridgeland, MS. He and his wife moved to Aiken 12 years ago to be closer to his son and grandchildren.

His father died when he was 8 years old and his mother was pregnant with his twin sisters. He quit school at 13 and started working to support his Mother and Sisters. He was a minister and barber for over 45 years. He served as the Pastor for Bethel Baptist Church in Leake County Mississippi for over 45 years. In Aiken, he was a very active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

A visitation with the family will be held at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13TH from 6 pm to 8 pm. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 14th at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 3:00 PM.

An additional memorial service will be held at Wilcox Funeral Home in Carthage, MS on September 14th and internment of his ashes will be at Bethel Baptist Church in Leake County, MS.

In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3690 Center Crossing Rd., Kosciusko, MS 39090.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 13, 2019

