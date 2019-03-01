Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lane D. Parker. View Sign

Lane D. Parker

AIKEN - Mr. Lane D. Parker entered into rest on February 16, 2019. Mr. Parker was born in Franklin North Carolina on April 8, 1941. He entered the United States Marine Corps and was assigned as Heavy-Duty Equipment Operator.

Mr. Parker served during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Panama Canal, and Kaneohe Bay. During his military service and he achieved the rank of Corporal.

After his service he found work performing as a Heavy Equipment Operator in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and finally settled in Aiken, SC where he worked for International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOOE) Local 470. Much of his local work was at the Savannah River Site. He created the Training Center for heavy Equipment.

Mr. Parker was a long-term member of the James L. Hammons Marine Corps League Detachment #939 and he rose to the position of Commandant. Mr. Parker received several Distinguished Awards; including, Certificate of Distinguished Award Silver (Department), Certificate of Distinguished Citizens Award Silver (Detachment). Legion of Honor Award (Four Chaplains), Marine of the Year Detachment, Marine of the Year Department and Marine of the Year SE Division (Carter Award).

Mr. Lane Parker is best known in Aiken County as the Lead for Aiken County's Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program for 2003-2018. During his leadership of this campaign more than 75,000 children had a Merrier Christmas.

A celebration of life for friends and family will be held Sunday March 3, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at 116 Harvest Lane Aiken, SC 29803.

