Lanier Patterson Jr

AIKEN - Mr. Lanier Patterson Jr, 71, of 745 Old Whiskey Rd, entered into rest April 30, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. The graveside service will be 1pm Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Southlawn Cemetery with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating.

Family and friends may call the funeral home tomorrow from 3pm-5pm.

Survivors include Lanier T. Patterson & Leslie J. Patterson both of Brooklyn, NY; one brother, Robert Patterson, Richmond, VA; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



