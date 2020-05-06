Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lanier's life story with friends and family

Share Lanier's life story with friends and family

Lanier "No Neck" Patterson Jr.

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mr. Lanier Patterson Jr. will be 1pm Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Family and friends may call the funeral home from 3pm-5pm today.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store