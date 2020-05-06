Lanier Patterson
Lanier "No Neck" Patterson Jr.
AIKEN - Graveside services for Mr. Lanier Patterson Jr. will be 1pm Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Family and friends may call the funeral home from 3pm-5pm today.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Calling hours
3:00 - 5:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
MAY
7
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Rest in peace my friend . I will miss you but I will remember all the good times we had together playing basketball in the Marcy and the Tompkins.
Don
Friend
