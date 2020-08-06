Laree Busbee
Aiken - Mrs. Laree Thompson Busbee, age 90, of Aiken, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Monday August 3rd, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her son, Lloyd Russell (Ginny) Busbee, Jr.; daughter, Delphia Busbee (Carl) Benhardt; sister in law, Frances Busbee Davis; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is the beloved wife of the late Lloyd Russell Busbee, Sr. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Evan Harvey and Delphia Spears Thompson; daughter, Nancy Busbee Gehrke; brothers, J.M. Thompson and Harvey Thompson; and sisters, Grace Thompson Spears and Mary Lewis Self. Mrs. Busbee was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. She is now enjoying her great reward in heaven.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday August 8th, 2020 at 1pm at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Timmerman officiating. The interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. The grandchildren will serve as pallbearers, and they are: Benjamin Busbee, James Busbee, Peggy Busbee Felton, Laree Benhardt Trussell, Carla Benhardt Finiguerra and Richard Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff of The Place at Shadow Oaks and Aiken Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care of Mrs. Busbee during her stay. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
