Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Benjamin Ben Riggs. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Benjamin Riggs "Ben"

Warrenville - Mr. Larry Benjamin "Ben" Riggs, 19, of Warrenville, SC, beloved son of Larry Clint and Jan Heath Riggs, entered into rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Ben was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC. He enjoyed making people laugh and fishing. He was also known to be a daredevil....known for cutting back flips and living life on the edge. More than anything however, Ben loved spending time with his four-month old son, Lenwood Benjamin "Lenny" Riggs. Lenny was the love of his daddy's life.

In addition to his parents and son, family members include his siblings, Thomas Kaleb and his wife, Sierra Riggs, Aiken, SC and Lauren Kaylee Riggs, Aiken, SC; grandparents, Kenny and Cathy Riggs, Aiken, SC and Diane and Gerald Thompson, Warrenville, SC; great-grandmother, Marie Coon, Warrenville, SC; nephew, who Ben adored, Karter Blake Riggs, uncles Todd Heath and his fiancee, Christy Leemon, Franklin, KY and Kenneth and his wife, Renee Riggs, North Augusta, SC and his best bud, who was more like a brother, Brett Watkins. Let us not forget his beloved fur children, Ralo, Pepper, Gracie Mae, Izzy and Marlee.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 o'clock at Christian Heritage Church, Graniteville, SC. Pastor Jonathan Randall will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Chandler Feagin, Mitchell Heath, Holden Heath, Will Sheehan, Brandon Stutts, Dillon Seigler and Sam Riggs. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chase Feagin, Wayne Holley, Dakota Banks, Skyler Curry and Blake Faircloth. Ben will be placed in the church at 1 o'clock on Friday.

Visit

Larry Benjamin Riggs "Ben"Warrenville - Mr. Larry Benjamin "Ben" Riggs, 19, of Warrenville, SC, beloved son of Larry Clint and Jan Heath Riggs, entered into rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019.Ben was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC. He enjoyed making people laugh and fishing. He was also known to be a daredevil....known for cutting back flips and living life on the edge. More than anything however, Ben loved spending time with his four-month old son, Lenwood Benjamin "Lenny" Riggs. Lenny was the love of his daddy's life.In addition to his parents and son, family members include his siblings, Thomas Kaleb and his wife, Sierra Riggs, Aiken, SC and Lauren Kaylee Riggs, Aiken, SC; grandparents, Kenny and Cathy Riggs, Aiken, SC and Diane and Gerald Thompson, Warrenville, SC; great-grandmother, Marie Coon, Warrenville, SC; nephew, who Ben adored, Karter Blake Riggs, uncles Todd Heath and his fiancee, Christy Leemon, Franklin, KY and Kenneth and his wife, Renee Riggs, North Augusta, SC and his best bud, who was more like a brother, Brett Watkins. Let us not forget his beloved fur children, Ralo, Pepper, Gracie Mae, Izzy and Marlee.The family will greet friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 o'clock at Christian Heritage Church, Graniteville, SC. Pastor Jonathan Randall will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Chandler Feagin, Mitchell Heath, Holden Heath, Will Sheehan, Brandon Stutts, Dillon Seigler and Sam Riggs. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chase Feagin, Wayne Holley, Dakota Banks, Skyler Curry and Blake Faircloth. Ben will be placed in the church at 1 o'clock on Friday.Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and share memories of Ben. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close