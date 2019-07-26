Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Dale Calhoun Sr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Richland Springs Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Richland Springs Baptist Church Interment 5:00 PM Graniteville Cemetery Graniteville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



BATESBURG - Larry Dale Calhoun, Sr. 74, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the University Hospital in Augusta, GA.

Born in McAlester, OK and a son of the late Everett Herman Calhoun and Juanita Jean Lovett Calhoun, he was the husband of Delores Kirkland Calhoun. Mr. Calhoun was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam war and was a retired E & I Technician from UCB Chemicals in N. Augusta. He was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church, where he had served as Adult Sunday school teacher and a deacon.

Surviving are his wife, Delores Kirkland Calhoun, two daughters, Annette DeVore (Keith) of Louisville, GA and Cynthia Norris (Phillip) of Aiken, SC, a son, Larry Calhoun, Jr. (Norma) of Saluda, three brothers, Bueford Calhoun of Stuart, OK, Jerry Calhoun of McAlester, OK and Wayne Calhoun of El Reno, Ok, three sisters, Carolyn Finney (Robert) and Deloris Martin (Gary) both of Rising Star, TX and Phylis Calhoun of Laurel, DE, eight grandchildren, Kristen Rushton-Fountain, Jenniffer Bodie, Hunter Norris, Maxwell Norris, Caitlin Gordy, Taylor Ebner, Larry Calhoun, III and Selena Calhoun and seven great-grandchildren, Matthew, Shawn, Owen, Heather, Mila, Axel and Teagen.

Mr. Calhoun was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Rushton, a brother, Ronald Calhoun and two sisters, Evelyn Poindexter and Debra Calhoun.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Richland Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church Sanctuary. The interment will follow at 5 p.m. at the Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.

Memorials may be made to Richland Spring Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward, SC 29166.

