Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Larry Goforth
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
Larry Goforth


1947 - 2020
Larry Goforth Obituary
Larry Goforth
Wilmington, NC - LARRY L. GOFORTH, 73 of Wilmington, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Roscoe and Lelia Mae Goforth and his sister and her husband, Johnny and Glenda Garrason. Larry is survived by his wife Sandra Goforth; a brother, Jerry Goforth; two daughters, Brigitte Sheppard and Loria Frazier (Michael); three grandchildren, Kristin Huffman (Daniel), Jessica Sellers (Reese) and Dillon Frazier; six great grandchildren, JT, Ava, Kaelyn, Deklan, Konrad and Aylina; three nieces Carrla Garrason, Terri Vickers, and Marla Garrason and a nephew, John Garrason. His wife, daughters and cat (Wallis) were the most important things in his life other than the Lord. He loved to tinker so there wasn't a car he couldn't fix or a tool he couldn't use. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, January 30, 2:00 pm at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Margaret Hockett presiding over the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hanover Humane Society (2405 N 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401).
www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020
