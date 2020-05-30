Larry J. Tindall
Batesburg - LARRY J. TINDALL, 71, beloved husband of Crystal Carver Tindall, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Ocilla, GA, Larry was a son of the late Johnnie I. and Alice Miller Tindall. He lived most his life in Aiken County and retired from Automatic Switch Co. He was a member of Levels Baptist Church. Larry was a loving husband and wonderful brother. He was a history buff, avid reader and a connoisseur of peanut butter cookies.
Survivors in addition to his wife Crystal, include brothers and sisters, Shirley Ely (Bill), Jacksonville, FL, Jerry Tindall (Judy), Aiken, Alice Franks, Aiken, Brenda Eubanks, Aiken, Cindy Lyons (Delma), Smoaks, SC, Dan Tindall (Aliza), Sumter, SC; sister-in-law, Frances Tindall, Aiken.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Ivey Tindall, brother-in-law, Chris Franks.
The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, June 1st from 1 until 2:30 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will follow at 3 o'clock from the graveside in Southlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derrick Barden, Nicholas Tindall, Johnnie Tindall, Calvin Tindall, Brandon Tindall, Jeremy Tindall.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association (lung.org) or the Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com).
