Jackson - Funeral Services for Mr. Larry Liles, 70, who entered into rest March 2, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from Matlock Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Riser officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements. For complete obituary details visit www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 5, 2019