Larry Martin
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Martin.
OWENSBORO, KY - Larry Wayne Martin, 70, of Owensboro, died March 5, 2019 at Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehab. He was born February 6, 1949 in Daviess County to the late John Thurman Martin and Stella Ferrell Martin. He graduated from Senior High School in 1967.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, George, Billy Joe and John Martin Jr.; and sister, Judith Fay Rodriguez.
Survivors include his sisters, Roxie Jollie of Aiken, SC and Betty Cartwright of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be made at
www.davisfuneralhome.com.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory - Owensboro
3009 FREDERICA ST
Owensboro, KY 42301
(270) 683-5377
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 12, 2019