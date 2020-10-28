1/
Larry Patterson
{ "" }
Larry Patterson
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Larry Patterson, 74, beloved husband of Mrs. Virginia Robinson Patterson, of Graniteville, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The family will greet friends Wednesday beginning at 5 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, S.C. followed by a Celebration of Life service in the chapel at 6 o'clock with Rev. Hoke Robinson officiating.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary and leave a note of condolence for the Patterson family.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
