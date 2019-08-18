Larry Swearingen III
AIKEN - Mr. Larry R. "Lars" Swearingen III, 42, beloved husband of Jessica Swearingen, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Heights Church, 4631 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Beech Island, SC 29842 with Pastor Mark Canipe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Born in Augusta, GA, Larry was a son of Larry R. (Karen L.) Swearingen, Jr. and the late Grace E. Hickey Swearingen.
Larry was most proud of his military career that started in 1997 when he joined the US Army.
In addition to his wife and father, Larry is survived by his daughter, Savannah Grace Swearingen; two brothers, William J. Swearingen, Robert A. Swearingen; a stepsister, Terasa Reilly; two stepbrothers, John Reilly, Kevin Reilly and two lifelong friends like were considered brothers, Clayton Neal and Kevin Mabli.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace E. Hickey Swearingen and a brother, Christopher A. Swearingen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Larry Swearingen, https://www.gofundme.com/f/veteranfamilycrisis, or to Jessica Swearingen, C/O Heights Church, 4631 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Beech Island, SC 29842 https://heightschurchsc.com/give/.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 18, 2019