Williston - Larry Tyler Sr, son of the late Earthalene Tyler and adopted father Deacon Henry Peterson, was born on January 9, 1964, and moved on to his heavenly home on May 9, 2019.

Larry was a graduate of Wagener Salley High School, where as a student-athlete he played Basketball, football and Track and field. He later attended Aiken Technical College, where he gained some of his skills to be a general contractor and later co-owner of B&T enterprises, which he operated for nearly 30 years. During this time he employed many men and women from the community. Larry was a long time member of the New Life Praise Tabernacle in Aiken, where he served as a deacon for many years.

Larry leaves to cherish the memories of his life a son, Robert Tyler Jr. Columbia, SC; two brothers, Jeff Tyler, Salley SC, and Ronnie Tyler, Aiken, SC;three aunts, Mary Davis, Salley SC, Hattie Allen, Forestville, MD, and Helen Ray(James)Tyler, Salley, SC; one nephew Kwashi Wiggins, Columbia, SC and a host of cousins and friends.

Services for Mr Tyler will be held on Wed. May 15, 200PM at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Salley SC. Services provided by the J.H. Robinson Funeral Home.

