Larry W. Heaton
Wagener - Larry William Heaton, 98, entered into rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Mr. Larry is the husband of 17 years to Annie Bobbie Cooper Heaton. He is the father of Billy Heaton and his wife Lavinia, Darell Heaton and his wife Rochelle, Johnny Fulmer and his wife Jennifer, Elizabeth Sparks, Marie Deer and her husband Howard, Ruth Fulmer and her husband Donald, and the late Martha Deer. Mr. Larry was preceded in death by his first wife of 61 years, Mrs. Cleo Dunn Heaton.
Mr. Larry is the grandfather of Leanne Heaton, Wesley (Amy) Heaton, David Heaton, Taylor (Joseph) Crowder, Joshua Heaton, Brian (Faythe) Fulmer, Jeremy Fulmer, Misty Fulmer, Brooke Price, John David Fulmer, Michael (Marie) Freeman, Anthony (Cathy) Freeman, Shawn (Travis) Bell, Aaron (Jamie) Deer, Nicole (Phillip) Cain, Hunter Knight, Nicholas Alvanos, Brenda (Kevin) Cole Brown, Melissa (Fleming) Cole, Renee Cole, Brandon Deer and Michelle Deer.
He is the great grandfather of many. Mr. Larry is the son of the late Willie Ernest Heaton and the late Tiny Hasty Heaton. He is the last of three siblings. Dolly is his puppy companion.
Mr. Larry's life moto was "The greatest gift is love". He was a member of Earle Church of God.
Viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral. Funeral Service for Mr. Larry will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Earle Church of God. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The funeral service and burial will practice social distancing. Masks will be required for public safety.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Earle Church of God, 341 Earl Church Road, Aiken, S.C. 29805.
Condolences to the Heaton family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com
www.blizzardfuneralhome.com
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.