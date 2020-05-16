Laura Del Rosario Villaneuva
Aiken - Mrs Laura Del Rosario Villanueva left to be with our Lord and Savior on May 14, 2020. A family viewing will take place Monday, May 18th at 11:00 am at the Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Rd., Aiken, SC and followed by a Requiem Mass at 1:00 pm at the new St Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church at 138 Fairfield St.,SE, Aiken.
Laura was born in Poblacion, Kawit, Cavite, Philippines on August 18, 1942 to the late Eugenio Del Rosario and the late Julia Dumaguinding Del Rosario. She was a graduate of St Paul High School, Paranaque, Philippines and studied business at Mapua Institute of Technology, Philippines. She worked as a Legal Assistant at American Suzuki in Brea, California and later as Assistant Manager at Pineridge Assisted Living in Charleston, SC. She was a devout parishioner of the St Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Jesus Villanueva, by her daughter Christina Cipriaso, two step children, Sophia Villanueva and Noel Villanueva, two step grandchildren (Jillian and Johanna) and three great grandchildren (Jayda, Logan and Xavier). She is also survived by her siblings, Rose Calicdan and Victor Del Rosario. She was preceded in death by her sisters Fe Vidal and Grace de Leon and by her brother Mario Del Rosario.
She was a founding and active member of the Filipino American Association of Greater Aiken (FAAGA). She had many wonderful friends in Aiken and Charleston, SC who loved her vibrant personality and deeply appreciated her culinary skills. The family extends special thanks to Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Aiken, Walton Rehabilitation Hospital and Encompass Health Home Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to SPCA Thrift Shop, 404 Richland Ave E, Aiken, SC 29801.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 16 to May 27, 2020.
