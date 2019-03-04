Laura G. Hicks
AIKEN - Ms. Laura G. Hicks, 64, of 113 Cedar Dr, entered into rest March 2, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Lee Hicks & Sharon (Harry) Watkins both of Aiken; one son, Eugene Hicks (Thelma Stubbs), Aiken; 9 Grandchildren; 8 Great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 4, 2019