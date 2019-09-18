Laura Herndon (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Inspired to be more like Laura."
    - Heidi Nagel
  • "Laura was a sweet person and always had a smile! If you..."
    - Shannon Lokey
  • "David and family, I have fond memories of Laura. She was..."
    - Gene Tomberlin
  • "When we were kids, Gretchen & laura would visit us (their..."
    - Tom Nagel
  • "Dear Herndon family, You were one of the first families..."
    - Bob and June Brown
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Obituary
Laura Herndon
St. Simons Island, GA - Laura Mead Herndon, 61, of St. Simons Island, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Laura was born Aug. 10, 1958, in Augusta, GA. She was the daughter of Ann Mead and the late Rev. Alfred Mead.
Her kind and nurturing spirit touched many in her days as a nurse, and everyone in her family loved and enjoyed spending time with them all. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and the many friends she made everywhere she went.
She is survived by her husband, David; son, Mead, and his wife Tiffany; daughter, Laura Ann; son, Keller, and his wife, Alicia; and her five grandchildren, Herndon, Lila, Jake, Lucy and Will.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or Ronald McDonald House of Augusta, GA.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 18, 2019
