Lawrence "LJ" Gunter
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Lawrence Jason "LJ" Gunter, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
LJ was born in Lexington, SC, a son of the late Dewey and Emmette Langford Gunter. He was co-owner of The Red Shed in Graniteville, worked in construction, and owned Gunter's Clearing and Grading.
LJ is survived by his loving wife, Geni L. Gunter; nieces, Ashley Brown, Allison Friar Dorn, Melanie Blosser, and Kim Wilson; nephews, Justin (Shannon) Brown, Jared Friar, Mark McGee, and Jason (Deborah) Wollam; great nieces, Caidyn Brown, Carley Guill, and Bailynn Friar; great nephew Branson Friar; a brother, Harvey Gunter.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Gunter, and a brother, Dwayne Gunter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the , 190 Knox Abbott Dr, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033
Lawrence's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Funeral services will be private.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday evening at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 27, 2019