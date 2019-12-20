|
|
Lawrence James "Buddy" Agnew
AIKEN - Mr. Lawrence James "Buddy" Agnew, 57, of Graniteville, SC, husband of the late Barbara Agnew, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Born in New York and a resident of Aiken County, SC, for the past thirty years, he was a son of the late Patricia Agnew. Buddy was an Automotive Technician with Aiken Discount Tire and also delivered for the Aiken Standard. He enjoyed working on cars and reading.
In addition to his wife and mother, family members include his children, Tiffany Johnson and her companion, Brandon Nickelson, and Christian Agnew, sister, Fran Hults-Kathman and grandchildren, Kolton, Chloe, Kyleigh, Taylor and Kendall.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. (www.letlovelive.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019