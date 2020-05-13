LeClair Anderson BurckhalterAiken - Mrs. LeClair Anderson Burckhalter left to be with her Lord and Savior on May 12, 2020. A family graveside service will take place on May 15, 2020 at Millbrook Cemetery in Aiken. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Brian Coulter and Reverend Holly Shoaf-O'Kula officiating.LeClair was born in Columbia, SC on September 6, 1926 to the late Thomas Hamlin Anderson and Louise Jamison Anderson. She was a graduate of Dreher High School and the University of South Carolina. She taught English and French at Aiken High School and was recognized as Star Teacher of Aiken County in 1970. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church and the Law Sunday School Class and went on mission trips abroad. She was a charter member of the Cotillion, Les Amis, Pine Needle Garden Club, and Outing Club. LeClair loved golf and was a member of many clubs in the Aiken area. She was the first president of the Lady's Golf Group at Palmetto Golf Club. She also loved to play bridge.She is survived by her two sons, Dr. L. Jarrette Burckhalter IV (Cindy, deceased) and Thomas Anderson Burckhalter (Teresa); two granddaughters and two step-grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Llewelyn (Lew) Jarrette Burckhalter III and brother Thomas Hamlin Anderson.LeClair was a dedicated and loyal USC fan. She followed her Gamecocks no matter what the sport or their record. Always the optimist, she would say, "They are doing their very best."She had many wonderful friends in Aiken and Columbia. The family extends special love to Marie Tewksbury, Jane Keisler, Peggy Boykin, Jack and Janice Parker, Millie Peters, Donna O'Leary, Charlotte Williamson, and Sally Straub Kamman as well as thanks to Regency Hospice, Cheryl Wells RN, and Juanita Robinson for their care and support.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave NW, Aiken, SC 29801.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at