New Ellenton - LEE BRITTAIN, 50, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020.
A native of Aiken County, Lee grew up in New Ellenton and graduated from Silver Bluff High School. He was a hairstylist for many years in Aiken.
Surviving are his mother, Judith "Judi" Edenfield Livingston, New Ellenton; father, Tony L. Brittain, Sr. (Marty), Lake Murray; sister, Gina J. Kirkland (Adlai "Mitch"), New Ellenton; niece, Lauren Kirkland Stringfield (Matthew), Aiken; nephew, Travis Kirkland (Ashley), New Ellenton; great nephew and niece, T. J. and Ava Kirkland.
A private family service will be held Saturday afternoon, October 23rd. At the request of the family, those in attendance are required to wear masks and follow COVID 19 protocol.
