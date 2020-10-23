Lee BrittainNew Ellenton - LEE BRITTAIN, 50, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020.A native of Aiken County, Lee grew up in New Ellenton and graduated from Silver Bluff High School. He was a hairstylist for many years in Aiken.Surviving are his mother, Judith "Judi" Edenfield Livingston, New Ellenton; father, Tony L. Brittain, Sr. (Marty), Lake Murray; sister, Gina J. Kirkland (Adlai "Mitch"), New Ellenton; niece, Lauren Kirkland Stringfield (Matthew), Aiken; nephew, Travis Kirkland (Ashley), New Ellenton; great nephew and niece, T. J. and Ava Kirkland.A private family service will be held Saturday afternoon, October 23rd. At the request of the family, those in attendance are required to wear masks and follow COVID 19 protocol.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at