Leola Lloyd
Aiken - A private graveside service for Mrs. Leola Lloyd, age 84, of 569 Laurens St. NW, will be held 3 PM Saturday April 18, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison St., with Rev. Anthony Q. Miller, Officiating. Leola leaves to cherish; three children, Hattie Ruth Lloyd, Alvin Lloyd, and Rev. Albert Lloyd (Patricia); a brother, Ellis Birt; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 from 4-6 PM Today.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 29, 2020