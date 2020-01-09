Home

Leola Ware Brown

Leola Ware Brown Obituary
Leola Ware Brown
ORANGEBURG - Mrs. Leola Ware Brown, 68, of 503 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, passed Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
She was the wife of Eugene Brown, Jr.; mother of Eric D. Brown of Orangeburg; stepmother of Keith (Alfie) Mincy of Gaston; sister of Nettie Edwards of Wagener; Leona Davis of Salley; Eva (Eugene) McKie of Aiken; sister-in-law of Joyce J. Brown and Caroline (John) Ross both of Springfield and Janice (Wade) Friday of Salley.
Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020
