Leon C. Lee Lewis
Leon 'Lee' C. Lewis
AIKEN - Master Sergent Leon C. Lewis, U.S. Army retired, entered into rest June 14, 2020. Lee, as his friends called him, was a "Soldier for Life" and resided in North Augusta with his wife of 24 years.
He served 20 years active, 20 years civil service and another 13 years supporting the military and their wives.
He leaves to cherish many memories: his wife, Rhonda S Lewis; daughter, Michelle Rocque; son, Mark Lewis; step-daughter, Danielle Summerlin; brother, Wayne Lewis and sister-in-law, Sue Lewis.
Services will be Monday, June 22nd at 3:30 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Augusta, GA.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 21 to Jul. 1, 2020.
