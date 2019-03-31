Leonard Saunders
|
AIKEN - Mr. Leonard Saunders, age 93, passed away Thursday, March 28. 2019 at the VA hospital, Augusta, GA. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held 11AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church. 640 Edrie St NE, Aiken.
Visitation with friends will be held at the funeral home Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 FROM 3-8 PM Monday.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 31, 2019