|
|
Leonard V. Redd
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Leonard V. Redd, age 76, will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020, 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church Aiken with Bro. Ronnie Duncan, Rev. Dr. Fred Andrea, and Bro. Tim Harley officiating. Interment will follow at Aiken Memorial Gardens, where Rev. Jason Redd will preside. Pallbearers will be Ralph Redd, Wallace Redd, Logan Murray, Chandler Murray, Tim Harley, and Larry Harley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joanne Harley, David Harley, Lynn and Walt Coffey, Doris and Richard Myers, Barney Rousse, Bud Ziff, and Gail and Darin Floyd. Mr. Redd entered into rest at his residence on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Linda Evans Redd and the son of the late Joe Darling Redd and the late Tance Euella Redd. Mr. Redd was an Aiken native and spent all his life here. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Light House Baptist Church. He attended Bath First Baptist for the last 13 years. Mr. Redd was the maintenance manager of First Baptist Church Aiken for 33 years. He retired in 2019. Mr. Redd enjoyed auto mechanics, and his home away from home was Harley's Auto Parts on Hampton Ave in Aiken. He was known as a family man, the life of the party, and will be missed by all. Additional survivors include: three daughters Hilary Yvonne Redd, Aiken, Sabrina (Alan) Murray, Aiken, and Janet Redd, Aiken; two sons Leonard "Gene" (Sheryl) Redd, Gloverville and James Edward "Eddie" Redd, Warrenville; two brothers Ralph G. (Wanda) Redd, Aiken and Wallace L. Redd, New Holland; one sister Jennie L. Bartley, Aiken; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Mr. Redd was predeceased by one brother Joel Donald Redd and one sister Lilla Yvonne Redd. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Hospice 690 Medical Park Dr Aiken, SC 29801. A visitation with the family will take place from 6-8 pm on Friday January 17, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020