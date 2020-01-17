Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Aiken, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Redd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard V. Redd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard V. Redd Obituary
Leonard V. Redd
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Leonard V. Redd, age 76, will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020, 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church Aiken with Bro. Ronnie Duncan, Rev. Dr. Fred Andrea, and Bro. Tim Harley officiating. Interment will follow at Aiken Memorial Gardens, where Rev. Jason Redd will preside. Pallbearers will be Ralph Redd, Wallace Redd, Logan Murray, Chandler Murray, Tim Harley, and Larry Harley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joanne Harley, David Harley, Lynn and Walt Coffey, Doris and Richard Myers, Barney Rousse, Bud Ziff, and Gail and Darin Floyd. Mr. Redd entered into rest at his residence on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Linda Evans Redd and the son of the late Joe Darling Redd and the late Tance Euella Redd. Mr. Redd was an Aiken native and spent all his life here. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Light House Baptist Church. He attended Bath First Baptist for the last 13 years. Mr. Redd was the maintenance manager of First Baptist Church Aiken for 33 years. He retired in 2019. Mr. Redd enjoyed auto mechanics, and his home away from home was Harley's Auto Parts on Hampton Ave in Aiken. He was known as a family man, the life of the party, and will be missed by all. Additional survivors include: three daughters Hilary Yvonne Redd, Aiken, Sabrina (Alan) Murray, Aiken, and Janet Redd, Aiken; two sons Leonard "Gene" (Sheryl) Redd, Gloverville and James Edward "Eddie" Redd, Warrenville; two brothers Ralph G. (Wanda) Redd, Aiken and Wallace L. Redd, New Holland; one sister Jennie L. Bartley, Aiken; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Mr. Redd was predeceased by one brother Joel Donald Redd and one sister Lilla Yvonne Redd. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Hospice 690 Medical Park Dr Aiken, SC 29801. A visitation with the family will take place from 6-8 pm on Friday January 17, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -