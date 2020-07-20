Leroy Carmichael

SPRINGFIELD - Mr. Leroy Carmichael, 84, of 141 Goodland Drive, Springfield, (a resident of The Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg) died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A public Viewing will be held on Monday, July 20, 12:00 noon until 7:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 11:00 am at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, SC with Rev. Wendell Sims Officiating.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from any visitations to the home at this time. Condolences may be made by phone to his sister, Corleen Carswell. All calls, prayers, and other expressions of kindness are greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store