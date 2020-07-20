1/1
Leroy Carmichael
Leroy Carmichael
SPRINGFIELD - Mr. Leroy Carmichael, 84, of 141 Goodland Drive, Springfield, (a resident of The Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg) died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
A public Viewing will be held on Monday, July 20, 12:00 noon until 7:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 11:00 am at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, SC with Rev. Wendell Sims Officiating.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from any visitations to the home at this time. Condolences may be made by phone to his sister, Corleen Carswell. All calls, prayers, and other expressions of kindness are greatly appreciated.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
July 17, 2020
RIP Bigggie... Love your granddaughter Lenice
Lenice
Family
