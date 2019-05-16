Leroy Mosley

Gloverville - Mr. Leroy Mosley, of Project Road, entered into rest May 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church of which the Rev. Martris Mims pastor and the Rev. Bobby Jones eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the Mosley Family Cemetery.

Mr. Mosely was a 1973 graduate of LBC High School and a member of Glover Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Marie Brown Mosley; daughters, Rashad Butler, Regina (Alvin) Singleton and Laura Mosley; sisters, Eliza Mosley, Annie Mosley and Gladys (Timothy) Daniels; brothers, Moses (Ella) Mosley, Jr., Richard (Hattie))Mosley, Willie Mosley and Ronnie Mosley; grandchildren, Allen and Adam Singleton, Lauryn Mosley and Jyquez Nelson; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Regina (Alvin) Singleton, 263 Country Glenn Avenue, Graniteville, SC or call Moses Mosley, Jr., at (803)624-0952 or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026

