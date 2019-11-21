Leroy S. Deaton
AIKEN - Mr. Leroy S. Deaton, 91, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
Mr. Deaton was born in Kershaw, SC, the son of the late J. Enoch and Effie Lillian Adams Deaton. He joined the US Air Force after high school, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He then moved to Aiken, and owned and operated Deaton's Red and White grocery store.
He is survived by his daughters Sharon (Fred) Duncan, Leesville, SC and Robin (Johnny Wiles) Crews, Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Chris Owens, Ashley Smith, Angela Knight and James Crews; great-grandchildren, Kayla Owens, Anniston Owens, Tanner Patrick, Paiton Smith, Kailyn Smith, Rilan Smith, Dakota Knight and Ryan Knight; and a dear friend, Pep Pepper.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Croft Deaton; a granddaughter, Amanda Jacqueline Smith; a sister, Mary Deaton Neal; and brothers, Jack, Willie, Calvin, and Earl Deaton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church with the Reverend Grant Wiseman officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will then receive friends in the Stevenson McClelland Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St., Aiken, SC, 29801 or SPCA Albrecht Center, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
