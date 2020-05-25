Leroy StromanJacksonville, FL - Leroy Stroman was born October 12, 1948 in South Carolina. He is the son of the late Grover Stroman and Alice Parker. He departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 5pm at C. L. Page Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11am, Greater New Mount Cannan MBC, 36 W. 18th Street, Jacksonville, FL, 32206. Services Entrusted to C. L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209.