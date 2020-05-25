Leroy Stroman
1948 - 2020
Leroy Stroman
Jacksonville, FL - Leroy Stroman was born October 12, 1948 in South Carolina. He is the son of the late Grover Stroman and Alice Parker. He departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 5pm at C. L. Page Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11am, Greater New Mount Cannan MBC, 36 W. 18th Street, Jacksonville, FL, 32206. Services Entrusted to C. L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209.
https://secure.funeralhomehosting.org/cgm/notices/Leroy-StromanSr

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 PM
C L Page Mortuary Inc
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater New Mount Cannan MBC
Funeral services provided by
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
