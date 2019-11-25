Leroy Wells, Jr.
AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mr. Leroy Wells, Jr. age 59 will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Grace Covenant Church of God, New Ellenton, SC with Pastor Edgar N. Foster, Sr. officiating. A private Burial will take place. Mr. Wells entered into rest Monday November 18, 2019 at his residence. He was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County. Mr. Wells was a son of the late Rev. Leroy Wells, Sr, and the late Mary Green Wells. He was employed by Daniels Construction company for 10 years. Mr. Wells loved to fish and to pass his time you could find him always watching TV. Survivors include three daughters; two sisters, Virginia Morrison, Aiken, Mary Ellen Walker, Aiken; one brother, Roy Dean Wells, Kitchings Mill. He was predeceased by one daughter, one brother, Kenny Ray Wells, and one sister, Patricia Wells. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made to Grace Covenant Church of God P.O. Box 28 New Ellenton, SC 29809. A visitation with the family will take place in the foyer at the church following the service. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at: www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4, 2019