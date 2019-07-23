Leslie Marie Butler

Service Information
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC
29129
(803)-685-5120
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Alpha Baptist Church
Ward, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Alpha Baptist Church
Ward, SC
Obituary
Leslie Marie Butler
RIDGE SPRING - Leslie Marie Butler, 53, of Ridge Spring, SC has died at her residence on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Funeral Services for Ms. Butler will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Mt. Alpha Baptist Church, Ward, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. A public visitation will be held, Monday,, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Davis Funeral home and at the church, Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Davis Funeral Home, Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29120, 803-685-5120
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 23, 2019
