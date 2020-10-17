Leslie McQuinnAIKEN - Mr. Leslie Roy McQuinn, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020.Due to COVID-19, services will be held privately.Les was born in Christopher, Illinois in 1930 - the son of a coal miner. He and his younger brother had a great time growing up in the little town with their parents and on a farm outside of town with their grandparents. They grew up with a common love for airplanes, which they inherited from their Dad, who owned an old plane. Les continued his airplane interest through the years flying many kinds of radio-controlled planes. He graduated from Christopher High School and took a draftsman job with Caterpillar Tractor Co in Peoria, Illinois. He married his high school sweetheart (Betty) and they raised 4 children there in central Illinois. In 1969, Les moved the family to warmer climates in North Palm Beach, Florida. He took a job as a draftsman with Pratt and Whitney, where he finished his career. After he retired, Les and Betty moved to Hobe Sound, Florida. Les loved music of all kinds and passed that love on to all four children. He discovered tennis at a later age and became an accomplished, determined player, playing year-round (often twice per day) in the south Florida heat! Les loved sports of all kinds, but he particularly rooted for the St Louis Cardinal baseball team. Les and Betty were faithful members and workers at several Churches of Christ in the Palm Beach area and later in Hobe Sound. Together, they faithfully ministered every week to the neediest in their church and community.He is survived by his four children, Jim (Ann) McQuinn, Brevard, NC, Bob (Mary) McQuinn, Aiken, Ron (Kathy, deceased) McQuinn, Gainesville, FL, Rhonda (Emmett) Moseley, Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) McQuinn, Ryan (Johnna) McQuinn, Kelly Alderman, Kaitlyn McQuinn, Lora (Rev. Michael) Price, Patrick (T.R. Straub) McQuinn, Lindy McQuinn, Matt (Rachelle) McQuinn, Josh (Karis) McQuinn, Melissa (Ryan) Black, Ashley (Jack) O'Neill, Kristen Moore; step-grandchildren, Jen (Tatina Quiroga) West, Stuart West, Elizabeth Moseley, Seth Moseley; 19 great-grandchildren and a brother, Harry (Evlyn) McQuinn of Edwardsville, IL.In addition to his late wife Betty Joan Washer McQuinn, Les was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Leslie and Mary Alice McMakin McQuinn and a grandson, Christopher McQuinn.In lieu of flowers and in accordance with Les's wishes, memorial contributions may be directed to your local church.SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801