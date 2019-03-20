Lester Diggs
HIGH POINT, NC - Attorney Darrell Lester Diggs, 65, entered into rest March 16, 2019 in High Point, NC. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Word of Life Tabernacle, 1801 Deep River Rd, High Point, NC with Dr. Ronald L. Diggs officiating.
Attorney Diggs practiced law 20 years in Aiken and also served as Assistant City Court Judge for over 5 years.
Survivors include former wife, Gail Diggs, Aiken; two daughters, Brittney (Geoffrey) Alls, Aiken & Simone (Brandon) Griffin, Raleigh, NC; 2 Grandchildren; 2 sisters, 2 brothers, all of High Point, NC and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 20, 2019